Two conservative candidates file to run for North Central Florida State House seat

Raemi Eagle-Glenn and Robert Woody file to run for State House District 22 seat
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two candidates have announced they are running for a Florida State House seat in North Central Florida. Both conservative candidates are trying to replace the Republican currently in the seat.

Raemi Eagle-Glenn is hoping to become the next representative of District 22 which encompasses the western parts of Alachua County as well as all of Gilchrist and Levy counties.

Shortly after Eagle-Glenn announced her filing on Tuesday, Robert Woody announced he is also running for the seat. Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons currently holds the seat. Due to term limits, he cannot seek reelection in 2024.

Florida State House of Representatives District 22 map
The governor appointed Eagle-Glenn to the commission after Mary Alford resigned in May 2022 due to residency issues. Alford then ran for the seat again and defeated Eagle-Glenn in the November 2022 election.

RELATED: ‘Last time I was here I was escorted out’: Raemi Eagle-Glenn sworn into the Alachua County Commission

“Florida’s success is a testament to conservative principles in action. After Governor DeSantis appointed me to the Alachua County Commission, I fought for those same conservative principles to make my community a better place. Now, I’m ready to take that fight to Tallahassee to keep our state a beacon of freedom, liberty, and opportunity,” Eagle-Glenn said.

Woody served in law enforcement for four decades including as director for the Alachua County Jail, community relations for the Gainesville Police Department, and deputy secretary for Florida’s Department of Juvenile Justice. He was also appointed by the governor to serve on the Santa Fe College District Board of Trustees.

RELATED: Alachua County Jail Director stepping down

“Thanks to Gov. DeSantis and our Republican majority in Tallahassee, Florida has become a beacon of freedom for the rest of the country. As a law-and-order conservative and longtime former Republican State Committeeman, I am committed to keeping Florida Free.

