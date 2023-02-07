UF President Ben Sasse proposes new satellite campus in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -University of Florida President, Ben Sasse made a stop in Jacksonville with plans to expand U.F.’s campuses Tuesday morning.

The stop was to bolster U.F.’s ties to the city of Jacksonville with the intention of opening a new satellite campus that will contain new colleges in engineering and business.

Also an expansion of Jackonsville’s U.F. Health campus with new programs in simulation, A.I. applications in health, Fintech and health care administration.

U.F. President Ben Sasse said, “this really is the special kind of community that puts oars together as one Jacksonville, the dynamism, and the workforce, and education space, is going to continue to accelerate, we at UF are really excited about growing this partnership”.

Jacksonville Mayor, Lenny Curry will propose a 3 year $50 million funding for the project through the city council.

U.F. seeks to raise an additional $50 million through private donors.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.