Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.

Alachua County, Cross Creek, and Melrose fire rescue crews along with Florida Forest Service officials responded to the fire after it was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Crews are using bulldozers and a plane to fight the fire.

At the time of reporting, no structures were threatened by the wildfire. Department of Transportation will be putting out signs to warn drivers about smoke overnight.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

