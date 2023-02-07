Wildfire in Alachua County causes U.S. Highway 301 to close

Fire (gfx)
Fire (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in North Central Florida was closed Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in Alachua County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed U.S. 301 in both directions due to smoke from a wildfire. The blaze is located south of Hawthorne and near Lochloosa Lake. It is at least 40 acres.

Alachua County, Cross Creek, and Melrose fire rescue crews along with Florida Forest Service officials responded to the fire after it was reported around 2:30 p.m.

Crews are using bulldozers and a plane to fight the fire.

At the time of reporting, no structures were threatened by the wildfire. Department of Transportation will be putting out signs to warn drivers about smoke overnight.

TRENDING: GPD releases identities of two victims of deadly shooting in Gainesville

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Tech Tuesday San Felasco Tech City
Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City
Tech Tuesday: San Felasco Tech City
Deadly shooting occurs at the corner of N.E. 4th Ave. and 11th St. in Williston
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
Two conservative candidates file to run for North Central Florida State House seat