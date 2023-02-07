Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries.

Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.

Police say a vehicle was spotted in the area but they are not classifying the incident as a drive-by shooting. Police have not released the victim’s name.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

RELATED: Man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the head in Williston

The shooting occurred around the intersection of Northeast 4th Avenue and 11th street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.