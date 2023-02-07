Woman sentenced for smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from California is sentenced to almost a year in the Alachua County Jail after Gainesville Police say they caught her smuggling 62 pounds of marijuana on a plane.

Officers arrested Mandy Carlson, 31, at Gainesville Regional Airport in May 2021.

Gainesville Police officials say she had 24 individual packages of marijuana in her luggage,

Police were waiting for her when she arrived.

Late last month, she pleaded no contest to possession of cannabis with intent to sell and transportation of drug paraphernalia.

