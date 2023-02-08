Additional victims accuse Ocala employee of sexual battery of underage girls

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Three victims have come forward to accuse an Ocala Parks and Recreation employee of sexually battering them as children. Less than a week ago, the basketball athletic trainer was arrested.

According to the arrest report, Ocala Police Department officers say on Friday, a 19-year-old woman called the police department to report Roosevelt Overstreet, 46, engaged in sexual activity with her starting when she was in 7th grade. Officers say the victim broke down on the phone while describing the alleged abuse.

RELATED: Ocala city employee arrested for sexual battery, manufacturing child porn

The victim reported that for years Overstreet would come to her home and enter her bedroom at night while she was sleeping. He would grope her and the two would have sex. She said the sexual encounters continued until right before she turned 15.

She said some of the incidents also occurred at the Boys and Girls Club on Southwest 12th Avenue, where he worked, as well as Overstreet’s apartment. He would record their sexual activity and send her videos of it.

The victim contracted an STD which detectives imply Overstreet may have infected her with.

On Friday, detectives spoke to a third alleged victim who told them, Overstreet and she began a relationship when she was 15 years old. She says he kissed her in a hallway at Vanguard High School while he was working as the coach for the freshman boys’ basketball team.

RELATED: Parent reacts to Ocala basketball trainer and city employee arrested for sexually battery, manufacturing child porn

The victim says she skipped school many days and met with Overstreet to engage in sexual activities. She became pregnant at 15 and had a child. When she was 18 years old, she had a paternity test and Overstreet was identified as the father in 2007.

Parent reacts to Ocala basketball trainer and city employee arrested for sexually battery, manufacturing child porn

Overstreet was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, battery of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. He was released from the Marion County Jail on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Overstreet was arrested after a victim reported that he sexually battered her numerous times when she was 16 and 17 years old. The first incident occurred while he was training her at the Edward D. Crosky Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.