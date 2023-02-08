Buchholz High Student to compete nationally in music competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A high school teens’ incredible musical talent has landed her a spot as a finalist in a national music competition. Buchholz High School sophomore Madelyn Urbine is a finalist in the U.S. Navy Band Young Artist Solo Competition.

This weekend, she’ll compete in Washington D.C. in the final round against five other musicians. The winner will perform as the featured solo artist with the U.S. Navy Concert Band in May. Her instrument, the French Horn, she says she just started playing five years ago.

“I really like the sound the French Horn makes, and it really provides a challenge and there’s always things to get better at, so I just love practicing it”, said Madelyn Urbine.

Urbine says she plans to pursue a professional career as a French Horn player.

“I was surprised, because it’s a very widespread competition, I did not think I would make the finals, but it’s an honor,” said Urbine.

Urbine says she practices every day for about three hours.

“One day i would like to be in a professional ensemble, whether its a band or an orchestra, it’d be great if i were in the navy band, but i’m going to look at all the options,” said Urbine.

