CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion Technical College partners with CareerSource CLM to host a free community job fair for CDL drivers on Wednesday.

Multiple businesses will be recruiting class a and b commercial drivers and recent graduates to drive in and around Marion County.

Businesses looking to fill positions include Brook Ledge Horse Transportation, Dwight Littlefield Trucking, and more.

MTC officials will also help those interested in enhancing their CDL education to find the right program.

The event will be held at 1014 SW 7th Rd in Ocala from 5 to 7 p.m.

