Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White.

According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.

Columbia County deputies say that Arnold approached the child in the toy aisle, asking if they liked trains. He then explained to the child how many trains he had, offering to take the child to his home.

Arnold then gave the child his name, address, and phone number on a piece of paper, also giving verbal directions to his residence.

The child’s parents alerted Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials about the incident.

Deputies contacted Arnold, and scheduled an appointment at the sheriff’s office, which he did not arrive to. Deputies instead met Arnold at his camper.

According to CCSO’s report, Arnold approached the child because they were “clean cut” and “dressed well”, admitting to approaching a child in the same manner before. Arnold then changed his statement, denying ever approaching a child in that way.

Arnold is a registered sex offender in the state of Florida, being convicted of two counts of sexual offense against a child in 1988.

Arnold is being charged with enticing and luring a child under the age of 12.

