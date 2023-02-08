Deputies search for missing girl with Down Syndrome from Gainesville

Anela Sheffield, date of birth 03/06/13, 4'8", 68 lbs
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who has Down Syndrome and disappeared from a Gainesville neighborhood.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anela Sheffield disappeared around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday from the Garison Way subdivision on Southwest 35th Road. Anela was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words “be kind to all kinds” on the front with multi-colored stripes on each sleeve, black leggings, and no shoes.

Deputies describe her as a white female with blonde hair, brown eyes, 4′8″, and 68 lbs. Law enforcement is actively looking for Anela and a reverse 911 has been completed

Deputies ask if anyone sees her, to call 911 and stay with her.

