FDLE investigates deadly trooper-involved shooting at Busy Bee in Suwannee County, keeps details private

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement agencies are tight-lipped about a deadly trooper-involved shooting at a gas station in Suwannee County as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Florida Highway Patrol officials confirm a state trooper shot and killed a man at the Busy Bee gas station on U.S. 129 around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. FDLE is leading the investigation into the case.

The agency has declined to offer any additional details on the shooting including whether the shooting was related to any crimes, if the victim was armed, and the identity of the victim. FDLE officials say they are conducting interviews and collecting further evidence. Whatever they find will be handed over to the state attorney’s office.

FHP officials stated that the trooper involved was not injured and is now on non-disciplinary administrative leave.

Some Live Oak residents say shootings are uncommon in Live Oak.

“Stuff like that doesn’t normally happen here in Live Oak,” said Erica Cooks. “It’s not really bad crime here. It’s just like every now and then I guess something that happens but it’s really not bad crime here.”

