FDOT starts resurfacing project on I75 in Columbia County this week

The Florida Department of Transportation starts a resurfacing project on I75 in Columbia County this week.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation starts a resurfacing project on I75 in Columbia County this week.

According to FDOT, the project includes replacing the upper layers of asphalt, drainage improvements, and other incidental construction items.

The contraction will take place from south of County Road 240 to State Road 47 as well as I10 to the Suwannee County Line.

Drivers should expect nighttime single-lane closures throughout the work week during off-peak hours.

The $25.6 million resurfacing project is expected to be complete in early 2024.

