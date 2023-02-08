FHP officials warn Highway 90 drivers of smoke from Suwannee County fire

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol officials are issuing a smoke advisory warning after a fire broke out in Suwannee County.

An approximately 20-acre-fire is in the process of being contained by Suwannee Fire Rescue near U.S. Highway 90 and 63rd Drive.

The fire reportedly started at around 12:30 p.m. as an authorized burn on private property, until the wind kicked up and blew the blaze over the property’s fence.

The fire then began spreading close to nearby property.

There are currently no road blockages or any damage to any property in the area.

