Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning.

Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.

The student got 12 to 15 feet into the tree and couldn’t get back down. Firefighters used a ladder truck and were able to get the boy down.

The student was not hurt.

