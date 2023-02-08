Girls Soccer: P.K. Yonge survives test in region quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The P.K. Yonge girls soccer team withstood a challenge from visiting Episcopal School of Jacksonville on Tuesday, rallying past the Eagles for a 4-1 win in the Class 3A region quarterfinals. The top-seeded Blue Wave (13-4-1) trailed 1-0 at halftime and were held off the board until the 57th minute, but struck three times in the final eight minutes to reach the region semifinals. Emma Mansfield scored the go-ahead goal.

Elsewhere, Class 5A region No. 2 seed Vanguard allowed a season-high in goals and was eliminated in the region quarterfinals by No. 7 seed Clay, 5-4. Amanda Egan and Kaylee McCord each scored twice for the Knights (16-4-1) in the loss.

Other girls soccer region quarterfinal results involving North Central Florida schools:

2A: Christ’s Church Academy (7-10-2) def. Lafayette (17-4-2), 5-3

3A: Bolles (13-6-3) def. Keystone Heights (19-6-0), 9-1

4A: South Walton (13-1-2) def. Santa Fe (6-9-2), 8-0

5A: Lecanto (16-4-0) def. Columbia (14-6-0), 3-1

6A: Ponte Vedra (16-3-0) Buchholz (9-10-0), 7-0

