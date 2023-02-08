Gov. DeSantis announces $2 billion tax relief proposal in response to inflation spike during Ocala visit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - $2 billion dollars in tax relief could be on the way to Floridians.

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the “Family-Focused Tax Relief” proposal in Ocala today, with the state house speaker and senate president.

The proposal outlines 16 different areas where Floridians can get tax relief.

“We have to take some of this money, a big chunk of it, and return it to taxpayers and give taxpayers savings, particularly when you see inflation the way it’s been over the last year and a half,” said DeSantis.

It gives a permanent tax exemption for baby and toddler necessities, like clothing, wipes, and diapers.

Gov. Ron DeSantis visits the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature

“We want to be a family-friendly state. I think you’ve seen a lot of families move here,” said DeSantis. “It used to be people would move to retire, They’re still doing that of course, but the number of families that have moved in over the last two years...”

The proposal would give a one year exemption for children’s toys, books and athletic equipment, as well as pet food, household items, oral hygiene products, and toiletries.

DeSantis is also hoping to expand the back-to-school sales tax holiday to four weeks. He said it will run two weeks before the fall semester, and two weeks before spring.

“Exemptions for the school supplies and the clothing for our children it will make a big difference,” said Laurie Phillips of Ocala.

As a mother of four, Phillips said inflation has greatly impacted her family.

“You know we’ve had to make sacrifices to compensate for that, especially with food prices,” she said.

In total, this proposal would provide $2 billion dollars in tax savings, if the legislature passes it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.