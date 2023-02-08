LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is visiting the Horse Capitol on Wednesday to hold a press conference with members of the Florida State Legislature.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at MVB Appliance LLC on Southeast Eighth Street in Ocala at 10 a.m. According to the governor’s office, DeSantis will be joined by State Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and State House Speaker Paul Renner.

Additional details about the nature of the event and any announcements will be added to this story after the event gets underway.

TRENDING: Biden in State of Union exhorts Congress: ‘Finish the job’

