Grandmother charged with murder in death of 8-year-old granddaughter

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child...
Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child abuse in relation to the death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - Investigators in North Carolina arrested a 72-year-old woman and charged her with murder in the beating death of her 8-year-old granddaughter.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office says that shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, they were notified that a child was taken to the emergency room at Nash UNC Healthcare with severe injuries and was dead upon arrival.

Deputies and detectives responded to the hospital to investigate and determined that the child was living on Dutchman Road in Nashville, WITN reports.

Detectives allege that the 8-year-old was beaten so severely by her grandmother that she died from the injuries.

Investigators charged 72-year-old Patricia Ricks with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. She was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under no bond.

Investigators say the child had severe injuries throughout her entire body and head.

The child lived with her grandmother and several other siblings. The grandmother was the legal guardian of the children.

The other siblings are currently in the custody of the Nash County Department of Social Services.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Zelenskyy visits UK for first time since Russia’s invasion
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
FDOT starts resurfacing project on I75 in Columbia County this week
The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world.
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project