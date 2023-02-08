Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:05 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County.

Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the property.

The housing district is split between Marion County and Levy Counties.

The Levy County side is where commissioners plan to possibly let people put the mobile homes.

Counts Construction Company gets unanimous vote adding 40 acres to their sand mine

The Marion County residents are trying to make sure that doesn’t happen in their county .

“Mobile homes shouldn’t be allowed in Rainbow Lakes Estates. They never were and they should not be in the future and because of some snapfoos and paperwork or inaction by boards it just fell through the cracks, said resident Allan McKay.”

Marion County commissioners decided to write a letter showing support for the residents that will be sent to Levy County for their meeting on February 21st.

