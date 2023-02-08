New bill gives the state more control over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida House Committee approved a bill giving the state more control over Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District.

This bill would give the governor authority to appoint a 5-member board of supervisors to direct the district.

After a transition period, the district’s name would change to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

The governor and state lawmakers moved last year to strip Disney World of its self-governing powers.

“They were the watchdog of themselves, and now they’re not. Now, the governor’s appointees, through their elected representatives and elected governor, is going to be fully, 100 percent in control of that special district,” said Paul Renner, Republican State Representative and Speaker of the House.

Democrats call the legislation a power grab by the governor.

“This process is so dominated by one figure, and that’s Governor DeSantis, which essentially weakens the role of the three branches of government and the oversight that we play as legislators,” said Anna Eskamani, Democrat State Representative.

The revamped district would continue to have the ability to levy property taxes and provide services like water and sewer systems, roads, and parking facilities.

