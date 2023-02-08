North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet

COX Internet
COX Internet(Production Control | Joseph Hennessy)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida.

Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area.

COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state funding, to build the network.

“Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do,” said Aimee Pfannenstiel, market vice president of Cox Central Florida. “Our local team has been focused on providing the most powerful high-speed internet to underserved and unserved communities across our state.  We thank the state of Florida for providing and administering a transparent competitive bidding process and for putting their confidence in Cox to bring important services to our neighbors in these communities.”

The construction of the fiber-based network is slated to begin soon.

