Ocala Fire Rescue to receive Assistance To Firefighters grant from FEMA

Ocala Fire Rescue Headquarters in Ocala, Florida
Ocala Fire Rescue Headquarters in Ocala, Florida(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue was selected as the recipient of the Assistance To Firefighters grant by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The department is set to receive over $380,000 to buy new equipment and improve safety. Florida Rep. Kat Cammack announced the grant on Wednesday.

TRENDING: Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

“I’m so excited for our brave men and women in Ocala to have the equipment necessary to help them do their jobs more safely and effectively,” said Cammack. “Our first responders are heroes and it’s imperative that we ensure they stay safe while serving our communities.”

“As a department responding to roughly 25,000 calls for service annually, having the most current life support tools is critical to providing care that leads patients toward successful recoveries,” said Ocala Fire Rescue Chief Welborn. “Thanks to this award, OFR can replace aging equipment, maintaining the exceptional service our community deserves and expects.”

The Assistance to Firefighters grant is one of three programs administered by FEMA aiming to improve the safety of both the public and firefighters.

The Assistance to Firefighters grant program administered nearly $320 million to eligible applicants in 2020.

