Paige’s Kitchen: Double-Dip Chocolate Cobbler

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fast-easy dish that is a favorite to all chocolate lovers. This dish is great as it is made with basic items many people will have in their cabinets. The cobbler is made in an unconventional way, so be sure to follow the directions of not stirring while combining. This method allows pockets of pudding and cake like crust to form and gives it the fudgy/cake texture!

Ingredients

  • ¾ cup butter
  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • ½ cup semisweet chocolate chips
  • ¾ cup packed light brown sugar, divided
  • 1 cup granulated sugar, divided
  • ½ tsp salt
  • 7 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa, divided
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 ½ cups boiling water
  • Vanilla ice cream

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place butter in an 11- x 7-inch baking dish. Place the dish in oven. Heat until butter melts, about 10 minutes. Remove from the oven.

2. Stir together flour, chocolate chips, ½ cup of the brown sugar, ⅓ cup of the granulated sugar, salt and 2 tablespoons of the cocoa in a medium bowl.

3. Combine milk and vanilla in a separate bowl. Stir milk mixture into flour mixture until the batter is smooth.

4. Pour batter evenly over melted butter in baking dish (do not stir).

5. Stir together remaining 5 tablespoons cocoa, ¼ cup brown sugar, and ⅔ cup granulated sugar in a small bowl.

6. Sprinkle evenly over batter in a baking dish (do not stir).

7. Gently pour boiling water over the mixture in the dish (do not stir).8. Bake in a preheated oven until the edges are golden brown and mixture is set on top, 30 to 35minutes. Serve cobbler warm with vanilla ice cream whipped cream, chocolate shavings or fruit such as strawberries.

Service: Garnish martini glass with shaved chocolate by dipping edges of the glass in water or chocolate syrup then dip the glass edge in chocolate shavings. Fan a strawberry or small diced strawberries for a dash of red color.

A fun easy recipe for adults and children alike. But be forewarned if you are making them with children you will need more cherries and chocolate kisses as they seem to disappear.

