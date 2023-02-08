Second victim accuses Ocala employee of sexual battery of an underage girl

Feb. 8, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A second victim has come forward to accuse an Ocala Parks and Recreation employee of sexually battering her as a child. Less than a week ago, the basketball athletic trainer was arrested.

According to the arrest report, Ocala Police Department officers say on Friday, a 19-year-old woman called the police department to report Roosevelt Overstreet, 46, has engaged in sexual activity with her starting when she was in 7th grade. Officers say the victim broke down on the phone while describing the alleged abuse.

The victim reported that for years Overstreet would come to her home and enter her bedroom at night while she was sleeping. He would grope her and the two would have sex. She said the sexual encounters continued until right before she turned 15.

She said some of the incidents also occurred at the Boys and Girls Club on Southwest 12th Avenue, where he worked, as well as Overstreet’s apartment. He would record their sexual activity and send her videos of it.

The victim contracted an STD which detectives imply Overstreet may have infected her with.

Overstreet was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious battery, battery of a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a child. He was released from the Marion County Jail on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, Overstreet was arrested after a victim reported that he sexually battered her numerous times when she was 16 and 17 years old. The first incident occurred while he was training her at the Edward D. Crosky Center.

