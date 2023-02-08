Senator Rick Scott pushes back on Social Security & Medicare cuts claim as President Biden is set to visit Florida

By David Ade
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is pushing back on President Joe Biden’s claim that Republicans have proposed sunsetting Social Security and Medicare.

Scott has proposed sunsetting all government programs after five years, then making Congress reauthorize them if they want to keep them around.

In a Wednesday morning statement, Senator Scott said, “Last night, Joe Biden rambled for a while, but it seems he forgot to share the facts: In my plan, I suggested the following: All federal legislation sunsets in five years. If a law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again. This is clearly and obviously an idea aimed at dealing with ALL the crazy new laws our Congress has been passing of late. Joe Biden is confused… to suggest that this means I want to cut Social Security or Medicare is a lie, and is a dishonest move… from a very confused President. Does he think I also intend to get rid of the U.S. Navy? Or the border patrol? Or air traffic control, maybe? This is the kind of fake, gotcha BS that people hate about Washington. I’ve never advocated cutting Social Security or Medicare and never would. I will not be intimidated by Joe Biden twisting my words, or Chuck Schumer twisting my words – or by anyone else for that matter. HOWEVER, Biden and Democrats did, in fact, cut Medicare just last year. They lie about it and the liberal media covers for them. If they think they can shut me up or intimidate me by lying… I’m here for it… I’m ready to go. I will not be silenced by the Washington establishment.”

President Joe Biden is expected to speak near Tampa Bay, Florida on Thursday. According to the White House, President Biden’ speech will focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott pushes back on Social Security & Medicare cuts claim as President Biden is set to
Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, is sponsoring a wide-ranging bill aimed at making housing more...
State senators back ‘Live Local’ housing plan to bar rent control, invest in affordable housing
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces tax relief plan in Ocala
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds press conference in Ocala to announce tax relief plan
President Joe Biden exhorted Republicans to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the...
Biden delivers high-stakes State of the Union address