SP Plus hosts community forum to discuss downtown parking in Gainesville

Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on...
Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on Wednesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on Wednesday.

The forum is meant to gather input from neighbors and businesses to identify any concerns about parking in downtown.

SP plus, a parking management and consulting company hired by the city, will host the forum.

TRENDING: Hiring standards may be lowered for school bus drivers in Alachua County, amid shortage

In addition to the in-person forum, physical and online surveys about downtown parking will be available.

The event will take place at Bo Diddley Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project
CareerSource CLM hosts community job fair for commercial drivers
FDOT starts resurfacing project on I75 in Columbia County this week
The stands were packed at the Black Stallion Reading Project in the horse capital of the world.
Horse Capital TV highlights the Black Stallion Reading Project