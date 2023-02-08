SP Plus hosts community forum to discuss downtown parking in Gainesville
Feb. 8, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents can speak their minds at a community forum to discuss downtown parking on Wednesday.
The forum is meant to gather input from neighbors and businesses to identify any concerns about parking in downtown.
SP plus, a parking management and consulting company hired by the city, will host the forum.
In addition to the in-person forum, physical and online surveys about downtown parking will be available.
The event will take place at Bo Diddley Plaza at 5:30 p.m.
