Student athletes anticipate changes to use of name, image and likeness after bill passes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State lawmakers are moving forward with a bill that would make changes to a law that lets athletes at UF and other state colleges to get paid for use of their names, images and likeness.

The House Education and Employment Committee approved a bill changing the law that allows college athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness.

The current law forbids colleges and universities from causing compensation to be directed toward student athletes.

This legislation would eliminate that restriction.

“The bill will create more opportunities for our student athletes, colleges and universities, while still protecting their best interests” said State Sen. Travis Hutson.

Florida was one of six states that enacted athlete-pay laws that forbid schools and booster organizations from getting involved in athletes getting deals.

