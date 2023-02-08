Suwannee County man killed in officer-involved shooting
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Suwannee County.
FHP troopers say the shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 129, north of I-10, at around 5:30 on Tuesday evening.
TRENDING: ‘Half-naked’ man accused of stabbing Interlachen man during burglary
The trooper involved was not injured and has been place on non-disciplinary administrative leave.
FDLE agents are investigating.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.