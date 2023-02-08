Suwannee County man killed in officer-involved shooting

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Suwannee County.

FHP troopers say the shooting happened at the Busy Bee convenience store on U.S. 129, north of I-10, at around 5:30 on Tuesday evening.

The trooper involved was not injured and has been place on non-disciplinary administrative leave.

FDLE agents are investigating.

