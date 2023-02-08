TV20 Sitdown: Gator softball coach Tim Walton

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Even at a school where athletic greatness is part of the culture, it’s tough to beat the tradition the Florida Gator softball program has built. Under head coach Tim Walton, Florida has won eight regular season SEC titles and made it to 11 College World Series. This year’s Gators open play Friday in Tampa. So with that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with head coach Tim Walton.

(Steve Russell):

“Another Gator softball season is around the corner. Who better to talk about it than the Gator softball coach Tim Walton. Tim, the first thing I noticed is the roster. You have a lot of veteran players on this roster. It’s good to have that experience”

(Tim Walton):

“It is, Steve, thanks for having me. Last year we had the youngest starting lineup at the College World Series. This year we have the oldest team I’ve coached in a long time, it’s fun. There’s a lot of positives having veteran players with a lot of experience.”

(Steve Russell):

“Let’s start going around the diamond. Starting with the circle, what do you see there?”

(Tim Walton):

“Yeah, Lexie Delbrey last year for us was very good postseason-wise, she really hit her stride. She hasn’t pitched an inning, unfortunately for us since the College World Seires, had some injuries. We’re getting closer though. I’ve been watching the pitch count go up and watching her get out here to work. From there, you have All-American Elizabeth Hightower, Rylee Trlicek startng to come into her own. We added a freshman, Olivia Gigante, and a sixth-year senior Samantha Bender. We’re going to get a lot of innings out of all of them. As I told you last year, I might try to get them all in in the same game to change the looks. But I have confidence in all of them.”

(Steve Russell):

“You look up and down the lineup, you have that mix of veteran and returning players. Offensively, this could be a very good team.”

(Tim Walton):

“I don’t know if you’ve been at practice Steve, but offensively, it’s a very good team. We do a lot of fun things. We hit the ball out of the ballpark. Last year we were 18th in the country in batting average and runs scored, we were probably 35th. But our OPS, slugging, and power numbers were way down, 145th in the country. So we’ve been trying to identify the issue, we’ve been working hard in the weight room, and it’s been paying off.”

(Steve Russell):

“You have a few days until the season starts. From a starting perspective, do you have a set group where there’s still positions up for grabs?”

(Tim Walton):

“The good thing about having a talented team is we’re deep and multi-dimensional. Sarah Longley is now a senior, a fourth-year player for us. She’s really had one of the best falls we’ve had out of anybody. We moved her position, she’s now catching, and it’s the first time she has caught since middle school. Really, it’s been fun to have an athlete back there like her. But we do have some set pieces. Charla Echols, an All-American, she’ll play third, Avery Goelz will play first. Second base, still figuring that out, but Skylar Wallace, an All-American at shorstop, and we’ll put Kendra Falby, Katie Kistler, and Baylee Goddard in the outfield, followed by Pal Egan, Kaila Pollard, Olivia Gigante, Sam Roe, Emily Wilkie. We have a lot of pieces I’ve been happy with in our overall development. And our depth is really good. We can move people around, play a lot of positions. And we’ll see that, especially in the first month of the season. We’re pretty deep offensively.”

(Steve Russell):

“You’ve been so successful here. What motivates you?”

(Tim Walton):

“I had a really good fall. And when I say fall, I tried to do some things that are really different for our team. I had some good guest speakers get on a zoom with our team, and it was really good to hear from some powerful women in different industires. I had Laura Rutledge on, she was amazing, Dara Torres, was amazing. This whole NIL stuff has been for me in a separate light. I’ve had a chance to meet with people I never had a chance to meet, and have breakfast, and lunch, and meetings and conversations with. They want to figure out how to help programs and do some stuff. It’s been really cool. And what motivates me is, my athletes motivate me. I want to figure out how to get the best out of them so they can enjoy eing a Gator the rest of their lives.”

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned NIL. Like it, don’t like it, it’s part of the landscape now. What are your thoughts on that?”

(Tim Walton):

“I think being a former athlete myself, and as someone who coaches female athletes, I think it’s a great thing for us, it gives our athletes an opportunity to go out and work camps, sell marchandise, and do some things they’ve never had the chance to do. Maybe they can be the face of somebody here in Gainesville, comericals, or product. So in that sense, I think it’s a really good thing. In softball, it’s not pay for play. It’s an opportunty for them to go out and earn a living on you. Whether it’s their ability, their face, or their personality, and I think it’s a really good thing for us.”

(Steve Russell):

“I asked what motivates you. Now I want to ask how you’ve changed from when you first came here to coach to now, how you changed in how you coach and in what you coach?”

(Tim Walton):

“The minute you don’t change, you’re 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, it’s gone past you. I can think back to when I was a young player I used to think my coach is old, he’s grumpy, all those things. And then I hear the old grumpy coach say you guys have changed, you’re not the same, the athletes in my day, here’s what we did. So now that I’m old, and have the potentiual to be the grumpy coach, I’m not. I’m wearing some Travis Scotts here today Steve, so I think that’s changed, learning how to adjust to different things. I love young people, and that’s what makes me go, is my young people”

(Steve Russell):

“Let me end with this. You’ve had so much success here, Tim. Do you set goals for each team, how does that work?”

(Tim Walton):

“We’ve worked hard on the culture side of things this fall and identify what we want to be. And catch things when somebody might be getting too far away from what the entire group feels is acceptable behavior, acceptable things. So yeah we set goals. The goal is to add a 23 right there at the bottom of that 22. I can tell you that last year, getting to the College World Series the way we did, was exciting, it was awesome. And then in 21 we won the SEC but didn’t get to the College World Series and everybody was talking about the disppointment. It’s the College World Series, we’ve figured it out. SEC championships come, and they’re super hard to get but we’re striving working hard to stay ahead, stay healthy, compete, and win a lot of softball games and put a 23 back there underneath the brand new scoreboard.”

(Steve Russell):

“OK. A great pleasure to talk to Gator softball coach Tim Walton. Their season just around the corner. As always TIm, thanks.”

(Tim Walton):

“Thank you, go Gators.”

