UF IFAS working to discover new ways to tackle food waste

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF IFAS scientists are using a 3D food printer to discover new ways to tackle food waste.

IFAS received the ‘Foodini lP2′ after being awarded a grant. The printer uses a robotic arm to pick up containers filled with a food substance.

It then uses a process to lay out layers one at a time to complete the model.

One professor says they are hopeful with where the technology is heading.

According to Professor Adam Watson, “Anytime food is being processed, there’s usually some product that’s left over. Perhaps it’s discarded or turned into animal feed. So to kind of close those loops, we believe that this technology can be useful for minimizing that waste material that would otherwise be discarded.”

The printer can be used to make an edible dish and silverware to reduce plastic waste and recycle food waste. .

