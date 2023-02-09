Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First is a pup with some dashing good looks Harley. Harley is not just all show her personality is just as beautiful and is looking for a best friend to lay on the couch with.

Next is a social butterfly who loves people Fet. This dog is a treat lover and is an expert crumb picker upper in the kitchen.

Lastly is the very playful Midnight. Midnight is 7 years old and looking for someone to go exploring with.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Henry Hoo, Jackson Boo, Cookies ‘n Cream, and Beefstick

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.