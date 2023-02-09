City of Williston officials celebrate grand opening of Fireman’s Park

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - City hall in the city of Williston will be closed for a celebration on Thursday.

City officials are putting down their pens and picking up a drink for the grand opening of Fireman’s Park.

City hall will be closed from noon until 1 p.m.

The celebration will take place at 35 NE 1st Avenue in Williston.

Light refreshments will be served at this event.

