Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported.

CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid the area while they investigate the area.

We will have updates when they become available.

