Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus

Law enforcement is on campus and there are no injuries reported according to the Columbia...
Law enforcement is on campus and there are no injuries reported according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported.

TRENDING: ‘It’s devastating’: Parents outraged over Ocala coach accused of sexual battery with minors

CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid the area while they investigate the area.

We will have updates when they become available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Keira Grace Foundation supporters will celebrate Share the Cure Annual Gala
Keira Grace Foundation supporters will celebrate Share the Cure Annual Gala
Keira Grace Foundation supporters will celebrate Share the Cure Annual Gala
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Pets: Harley, Fet, and Midnight