Columbia High School locked down due to non-functioning drill rifle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School has resumed normal operations after being locked down due to a report of an armed person on campus on Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation determined someone reported concerns about a JROTC student after the individual was spotted on campus with a non-functioning drill rifle which is used for ceremonial purposes.

Deputies say no injuries were reported and the campus is secure.

