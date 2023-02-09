Family members want justice and more programs for the youth after November fatal shooting in Reddick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick.

“KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr.

At Tuesday’s Marion County commission meeting a woman read a letter Kenneth’s father wrote about the need for more youth programs in Reddick.

“If there were more things to do for the older youth in Reddick, I truly believe that it could’ve saved my son’s life.”

The letter went on to say that teens there have nothing positive to look forward to. There used to be the gym where Kenneth’s father played basketball, but it’s no longer open.

“My husband always expressed how being at the Reddick Community Center helped him as a child giving you something to do rather than getting involved in the wrong types of things and they closed that community center down,” said Carr.

The family is still pleading for someone to come forward and help bring them justice and Carr is hoping this will bring some change.

“Being that this one hit home and this is my child within our home I want everyone to know I’m not going to allow this to go in vain. I really want this be a start or beginning to change in our community.”

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said they are still investigating the murder as no one has been arrested.

