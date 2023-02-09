Fisher House adds 100 bricks to “The Walk of Courage” to commemorate veterans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The names of Korean War veterans are cemented into history at the Malcolm Randall VA Center.

The Fisher House added one hundred bricks to the walk of courage in between the facility and the hospital.

The organization started this piece in 2016.

About 10 volunteers, plus the Gainesville Rotary Club help put in the bricks and clean up the walk way.

“That’s to provide things that the VA can not provide for the guests and the family support person that is staying at the Fisher House while their veteran is being treated here at the hospital” said Executive Director Patti Fabiani.

The organization is also hosting a casino night fundraiser in April.

