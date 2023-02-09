Florida legislature set to pass bill to send migrants to ‘sanctuary’ cities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Backing a priority of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Florida House on Thursday is poised to pass a bill that could help send migrants to “sanctuary” cities and states. The Republican-controlled Senate approved the measure Wednesday, sending it to the House. The migrant-relocation bill would create an “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program,” with $10 million available to transport migrants from Florida and other states to sanctuary areas. The bill came after the DeSantis administration sparked a national controversy in September by flying about 50 migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. It also came as DeSantis and other Republicans frequently blast federal immigration policies. Senate bill sponsor Blaise Ingoglia says the program will transport migrants who voluntarily want to go to sanctuary cities and states, adding that it would help prevent undocumented immigrants from coming to Florida.

According to Sen. Ingoglia, ”The federal government has not only failed, but refused to take any action to deal with the over 200% increase in encounters at the border. In fact, this administration has taken steps to make the problem worse.”

But Democrats describe the bill as a political ploy, with State Representative Dotie Joseph saying GOP lawmakers will vote for the bill, simply because the governor wants it.

“What we are seeing with most of our Republican colleagues is that they don’t really care about accountability. They want to give the governor a carte blanche to do whatever it is that he wants to do, regardless of legality, constitutionality or otherwise”, said Rep. Dotie.

Lawmakers last year included $12 million in the budget for the Florida Department of Transportation to carry out a “program to facilitate the transport of unauthorized aliens from this state.” The DeSantis administration used $615,000 of that money to fly two plane loads of migrants on September 14th from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, with a stop in the Northwest Florida community of Crestview.

