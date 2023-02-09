Gainesville man arrested on 11 counts of possession of child porn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested on child pornography charges and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Gainesville Police Department arrested Richard James Ashbrook, 57, on Wednesday afternoon after the department received a cyber tip related to child exploitation images being stored on a Google account.

After investigating, GPD discovered more than a hundred child porn images dating back to 2018. Ashbrook told officers he was using the images for an article he was writing about how serious of a problem child porn is.

TRENDING: Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick

Ashbrook is charged with 11 counts of possession of child porn and one count of transmission.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.