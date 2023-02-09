Gainesville man arrested on 11 counts of possession of child porn

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Richard James Ashbrook, 57, charged with possession of...
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Richard James Ashbrook, 57, charged with possession of child porn(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested on child pornography charges and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Gainesville Police Department arrested Richard James Ashbrook, 57, on Wednesday afternoon after the department received a cyber tip related to child exploitation images being stored on a Google account.

After investigating, GPD discovered more than a hundred child porn images dating back to 2018. Ashbrook told officers he was using the images for an article he was writing about how serious of a problem child porn is.

Ashbrook is charged with 11 counts of possession of child porn and one count of transmission.

