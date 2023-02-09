Gainesville and Ocala hosts Black History Month celebrations

Residents in Ocala and Gainesville can take part in two different Black History Month celebrations on Thursday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Concrete Rose Foundation and the Real Rosewood Foundation are partnering for this event.

Topics such as Rosewood history and influential black women in history will be featured.

The event will take place in the Stephen Foster Elementary auditorium in Gainesville from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

In Ocala, Larry Johnson, an Ocala activist, and Lizzie Robinson Jenkins, a niece of the school teacher from Rosewood, will be at the Marion County Black History Museum.

Johnson will be speaking about his father’s life story Rev. Leroy Johnson, And Robinson Jenkins will be talking about Rosewood.

This event will take place at 6 p.m.

