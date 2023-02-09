GHS boys stay unbeaten, hold off Oakleaf in region soccer quarterfinals

(WCJB) -The Gainesville boys soccer team kept its undefeated record intact in Wednesday’s Class 6A region quarterfinal matchup against Oakleaf, but time couldn’t run out fast enough for the Hurricanes.

After scoring four first half goals, the Canes had to hold off a furious Knights’ charge, ultimately prevailing, 4-3. No. 2 seed GHS (15-0-1) advances to host Saturday’s region semifinal.

Elsewhere, Class 2A No. 5 seed Bell had its 11-game unbeaten streak halted by Harvest Community in the region quarterfinals, 2-0. The Bulldogs finish the year 12-3-1.

Other region quarterfinal games involving North Central Florida schools finished as follows:

Class 3A: Providence School (10-2-3) def. Trinity Catholic (11-6-3), 1-0

Class 3A: Bolles (9-8-2) def. Williston (15-3-2), 5-2

Class 4A: Wakulla (14-5-3) def. Eastside (8-6-4) @

