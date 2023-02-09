GRU online payments are down for maintence

Gainesville Regional Utilities
Gainesville Regional Utilities
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers for Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) will have to use other means of paying their bills as the utility works to restore their online payment system.

In a post on Facebook on Thursday morning, GRU states the online payment system is down for maintenance. They are unable to process any credit or debit card payments.

GRU is accepting payments made using cash, checks, money orders, or cashier’s check. They can be submitted at their lobby or aT the drive-thru.

