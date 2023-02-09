Guns, 90 lbs of drugs found at Levy County property within reach of a child

Levy County Sheriff's Office arrests Michael G. Hernandez and Alexandra Gomara
Levy County Sheriff's Office arrests Michael G. Hernandez and Alexandra Gomara
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - An investigation into a stolen trailer led the Levy County Sheriff’s Office to arrest a couple found with a large number of drugs and guns in the presence of a young child.

The sheriff’s office arrested Michael Hernandez, 42, on charges of child neglect, violation of sexual predator registration requirements, and possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute among other charges. Alexandra Gomara, 27, is charged with child neglect and possession of meth and marijuana with intent to distribute. Additional charges could be filed.

Sheriff’s deputies say they recognized a pickup truck referenced in a flyer from Citrus County that was involved in the theft of a dump trailer. Deputies found the pickup parked at a home on East Hathaway Avenue and the stolen trailer.

Deputies found Hernandez on the property in a vehicle with a 4-year-old child. Hernandez had 8.5 oz of marijuana and meth in the vehicle with him and the child. Gomara was also on the property and found in possession of narcotics.

Using a warrant, deputies searched the home and found 14 guns along with approximately 90 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, and methamphetamines. Several of the firearms were loaded and within the reach of a child living at the home.

Detectives are continuing this investigation and ask that anyone who has information related to this or other cases contact the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111.

