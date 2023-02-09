The Hawthorne Cafe is raising money for local 5 year old burn victim

By Kristin Chase
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - 5-year-old Nathan Scott is now recovering in Texas.

The boy sustained burns over a large part of his body on Christmas Eve.

In honor of Burn Victim Awareness Week and to help the Scott family with expenses, the owners of the Hawthorne Cafe set up ‘Nathan’s Corner’.

Customers can buy raffle tickets for various prizes, and all the proceeds go to Nathan’s family.

“His dad goes out every weekend, I believe, to see him and take one of his siblings out to visit. His mom is also out there full-time so we’re trying to raise money to help dad and his siblings get out to see him and their mother as well” said Tim Thorick, the owner of Hawthorne Cafe.

Raffles are available until the end of the month.

Nathan Strong t-shirts are also available for $25.

