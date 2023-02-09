‘It’s devastating’: Parents outraged over Ocala coach accused of sexual battery with minors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two more victims have come forward after Roosevelt Overstreet, 46, was arrested. He was accused of filming himself having sex with a minor.

All three victims have accused Overstreet, a former city of Ocala Parks and Recreation employee and basketball trainer, of sexually battering them as children.

“I want justice,” shared resident Adrian Blevins. “We all want justice. You have to think about the children, what it does to them and how hard it is for the parents that it also occurred and victimized.”

Last Thursday, Overstreet was arrested after the first victim reported that he sexually battered her numerous times.

Days later the second victim, a 19-year-old woman, called Ocala Police to report that Overstreet engaged in sexual activity with her when she was in 7th grade.

The victims said some of the sex acts occurred at the Ed Croskey Center and at the Boys and Girls Club.

“To me it’s just devastating,” shared parent Corenzo Florence. “You never know. As a parent you think you’re dropping your kids off to a safe environment and you got those kind of people out there. Very devastating. Very shocking.”

On Friday, detectives spoke with a third alleged victim. The victim said she began a relationship with Overstreet, when she was 15 years old. She became pregnant and a paternity test identified him as the father.

Overstreet was employed with the City of Ocala from August 2019 until February 2023. He was released from jail on a $210,000 bond and has not been charged for the new accusations.

