Keira Grace Foundation supporters will celebrate Share the Cure Annual Gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Keira Grace Foundation was founded in 2004 by Michael and Eileen Lauzardo.

The non-profit raises money for children with cancer in Latin America.

The annual Share the Cure Gala will be Saturday, February 11th at Santa Fe River Ranch.

Visit the foundation website for opportunities to donate and volunteer.

