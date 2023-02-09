MCSO is on the lookout for a man wanted for construction fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say took 3000 dollars for a construction job and then never carried it out.

32-year-old Alan George Blair the 3rd is wanted for construction fraud.

A woman told investigators she gave Blair a 3000 dollar deposit for work to be done on her sunroom.

But deputies say Blair never ordered windows or applied for permits and instead ghosted the victim.

Sheriff’s officials say Blair told them he’d come to talk to a detective with his attorney but they have not heard from him.

