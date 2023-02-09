Ocala Police arrest high school teacher for inappropriate contact with students

Marion County Jail booking photo for Bernard Smith, 47, and Westport High School
Marion County Jail booking photo for Bernard Smith, 47, and Westport High School(MCSO, MCPS)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County high school teacher was arrested for touching and making inappropriate remarks to female students over the course of several years at the school.

Officers arrested Bernard Smith, 47, on four counts of offenses against students by an authority figure (sexual conduct). Smith was a criminal justice teacher at West Port High School and a former law enforcement officer.

TRENDING: ‘It’s devastating’: Parents outraged over Ocala coach accused of sexual battery with minors

A month ago, students at the high school reported to the school resource officer that Smith had engaged in inappropriate contact with students.

They described numerous instances including, “fist bumping” students’ breasts, and touching students’ thighs. They say he also called a student “baby,” made inappropriate comments about a student’s breast, gave a student a long hug after speaking about her sex life, and made inappropriate comments about a student turning 18. He also sent a friend request to a student’s social media account.

TRENDING: Gainesville man arrested on 11 counts of possession of child porn

In a post on Facebook, the police department stated, “This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

The Hawthorne Cafe is raising money for local 5 year old burn victim
Gainesville man arrested on 11 counts of possession of child porn
Columbia High School locked down due to non-functioning drill rifle
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST