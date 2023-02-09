Ocala Police arrest high school teacher for inappropriate contact with students

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County high school teacher was arrested for touching and making inappropriate remarks to female students over the course of several years at the school.

Officers arrested Bernard Smith, 47, on four counts of offenses against students by an authority figure (sexual conduct). Smith was a criminal justice teacher at West Port High School and a former law enforcement officer.

A month ago, students at the high school reported to the school resource officer that Smith had engaged in inappropriate contact with students.

They described numerous instances including, “fist bumping” students’ breasts, and touching students’ thighs. They say he also called a student “baby,” made inappropriate comments about a student’s breast, gave a student a long hug after speaking about her sex life, and made inappropriate comments about a student turning 18. He also sent a friend request to a student’s social media account.

In a post on Facebook, the police department stated, “This is an alarming reminder that even some people in positions of power and trust can be corruptible, and it serves as a strong motivator to remain vigilant and ensure that those with such authority are held accountable for their actions.”

