Rescuers release bald eagle back into the wild after unable to fly for months

BLUESTONE LAKE, W.Va (WVVA/Gray News) - A bald eagle in West Virginia is back in the wild after being rehabilitated for several months.

WVVA reports a 3-year-old bald eagle named Monroe IV crashed into a fence in Monroe County in October 2022. It attempted to flee but was injured which affected its ability to fly.

Rescuers said the eagle also had high lead content, making it sick.

After extensive surgery and rehab, Monroe IV was able to take flight again upon being released into the wild this week.

“The muscles healed beautifully, and he can join the other young eagles hanging out around Bluestone Lake,” said Wendy Perrone, executive director of the nonprofit Three River Avian Center.

Officials said Bluestone Lake in Summers County is a perfect habitat for young eagles. Since the 1990s, bald eagles have been making Bluestone their home thanks to conservation efforts.

Dams built in the 1940s and ‘50s helped create the habitat for bigger fish and waterfowl, some of the eagles’ favorite food.

According to officials, the best way to protect the habitat is to stop putting lead into the environment.

“We made the decision decades and decades ago to take lead out of gasoline. And it made a huge difference to the environment,” Perrone said.

Rescuers said Monroe IV is expected to thrive in his new home in Bluestone Lake after four months of rehabilitation.

Representatives with the Three Rivers Avian Center said its team has taken in 33 bald eagles since 1990 with 13 releases back into the wild.

According to the nonprofit, two bald eagles have become educational ambassadors that were transferred to wildlife facilities but the others taken in have died due to their conditions.

