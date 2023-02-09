‘This is history’: Stephen Foster Elementary hosts Black History Month presentation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Stephen Foster Elementary school leaders hosted a “Remembering the History of Great People” presentation. The outreach event was put on by the Concrete Rose and the Real Rosewood Foundation.

Lizzie Jenkins, founder of the Real Rosewood Foundation, lectured 4th&5th graders about the Rosewood Massacre in 1923. I'll have more on the Black History month presentation at 4/5/6 today on @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/W1jiJbFTc6 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) February 9, 2023

“One of the goals for our group is to educate them mainly on our history and our culture,” shared the president of Concrete Rose, Ashley McClellan-Robinson. “I took this time, myself, and two other mentors to educate them on our history our heritage.”

During the presentation, 4th and 5th-grade students brought attention to the influential black women in history and historic black colleges and universities.

“Historic black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are always near dear to my heart,” shared McClellan-Robinson. “I graduated from Bethune-Cookman university and having that experience and coming back realizing that a lot of students only see predominantly white institutions (PWIs) I thought it was important for them to see a school with students who look like them.”

Educators highlighted the Rosewood massacre in 1923. The massacre in Levy County killed at least 8 black Americans. Lizzie Jenkins, the president of the Real Rosewood Foundation said it’s a part of history that needs to be told.

“We have to work together and make sure, the history, the real history, the facts are out there,” share Jenkins. “They are the next historians.”

Marion County leaders will also honor Black History Month with a Rosewood artifact exhibit happening at The Black History Museum of Marion County.

TRENDING STORY: Ocala Police arrest high school teacher for inappropriate contact with students

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.