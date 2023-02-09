TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Chloe Wilkerson (Trenton)

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - “It is hard to stay out of your own head...Whenever things get tough and whenever you facing that controversy.”

Chloe Wilkerson likes to challenge herself. She is the only senior on the trenton girls basketball team. In order to be the leader. Wilkerson said, “I try to be a positive person on the team but I’m also one to get on people whenever it is needed in the most positive way possible.”

Trenton head girls basketball coach Lynsey Grant explained, “Wilkerson. She has a good way of being kind of an assistant coach. She knows where everyone is supposed to be. She kind of gives direction when I’m not on the floor. She helps.”

Wilkerson has a 4.2 GPA and enrolled in every college level course. Aside from basketball, she was a volleyball standout, winning three straight district titles. This basketball season, Grant gave her senior leader a mission. To change her position from forward to guard to give this young Tigers team an assist.

The senior said, “It was rough at first. I was not really expecting it. I think it definitely helps with the leadership role because you can tell others what you see. And you can also listen to others because they have played the position that you have played before.”

Wilkerson had to step up and take responsibility in the classroom. Wilkerson said, “I used to procrastinate really badly. It just didn’t work out for me with sports and just a ton of school work on top of it. I have learned it is really important to get on top of your work and get it done when you can.”

As she prepares for her next opportunity, the senior had to shape her priorities.

Wilkerson said, “It is hard to stay out of your own head...Whenever things get tough and whenever you facing that controversy.” Wilkerson continued, “Academics has always come first. My dad’s rule is that school comes first. So if I have a college assignment due and if I have a basketball game. Then I have to make sure that college assignment is done before I do anything related to sports.”

From a procrastinator to a motivator.

Chloe Wilkerson. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Nominating a Scholar-Athlete

To nominate someone for Scholar-Athlete of the week, make sure he or she has at least a 3.0-grade average, is a major contributor in his or her sport, and a high school senior. We’ll need the name of the Scholar-Athlete, his or her school, and as much contact information as you can give us on him or her and the coach.

Send your information to Jake Rongholt at jacob.rongholt@wcjb.com.

The more information you give about the Scholar-Athlete the better!

Meldon Law has sponsored the Scholar-Athlete Program since 1997. Every week of the school year, a high school senior in the North Central Florida area is chosen as the Scholar-Athlete of the Week and given a $100 scholarship and a plaque. At the end of the school year, Meldon Law holds a banquet for all the winners and their families. Last year nearly 200 people attended the Scholar-Athlete Banquet, where one male and one female is chosen as The Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winners receive a $1,000 scholarship plus a beautiful glass trophy commemorating their achievement. Starting in 2003 Meldon Law teamed up with WCJB TV20 to promote the event widely on TV20.

